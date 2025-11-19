Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

