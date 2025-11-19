Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.3% in the second quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:SAN opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0956 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.