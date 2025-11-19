LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in REV Group were worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 499,328 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $6,999,000.

Shares of REVG opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

