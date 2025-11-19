DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DexCom by 106.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 2,371.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,241 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $171,599.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,690.17. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $89.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.62.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

