Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) & Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Head-To-Head Review

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auna and Selectis Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Auna alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $1.17 billion 0.32 $29.39 million $0.88 5.78 Selectis Health $39.49 million 0.14 -$2.42 million ($0.27) -6.48

Risk & Volatility

Auna has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Auna has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 5.49% 15.14% 3.60% Selectis Health -7.61% N/A -9.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auna and Selectis Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 1 4 0 0 1.80 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Auna presently has a consensus price target of $6.95, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Given Auna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

Auna beats Selectis Health on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Selectis Health

(Get Free Report)

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.