D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 189407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.07 price objective (down previously from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.29.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $700.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.30.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 113.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 111.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

