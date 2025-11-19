Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,456,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,180,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Melius started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

