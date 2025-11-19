3,877 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $133.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

