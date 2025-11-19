Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $37.7690, with a volume of 8524931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.12% of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

