Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) versus Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Critical Contrast

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and Murata Manufacturing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $676.17 million 3.65 -$2.10 billion ($2.37) -0.90 Murata Manufacturing $11.45 billion 3.12 $1.54 billion $0.43 22.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Murata Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murata Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

43.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Murata Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plug Power and Murata Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 6 6 4 1 2.00 Murata Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Plug Power presently has a consensus price target of $2.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Murata Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and Murata Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -292.84% -90.22% -50.27% Murata Manufacturing 12.51% 8.51% 7.28%

Volatility and Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murata Manufacturing has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plug Power beats Murata Manufacturing on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also offers Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges; and provides silver oxide battery. In addition, the company provides connectivity, Wifi sensing, IOT, AI, and RFID solutions. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare, medical, personal electronics applications, and other sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.