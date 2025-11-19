La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $30.4010, with a volume of 616642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $522.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $120,380.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,412.10. This represents a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 116.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 290.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

