Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.46 and last traded at $64.4310, with a volume of 1146180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.32.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 59,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $3,659,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,708.64. This represents a 35.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $32,363,618. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 206,910 shares of company stock worth $11,402,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.