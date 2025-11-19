Head to Head Analysis: HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) vs. NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 9.22% 9.27% 7.53% HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 56.17% 10.85% 3.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $687.60 million 1.44 $30.40 million $0.96 14.16 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $565.61 million 7.50 $200.04 million $2.33 14.39

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NerdWallet and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 3 3 1 2.71 HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 8 0 2.80

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.34%. Given HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats NerdWallet on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solutions, including Behind-the-Meter, which distributes energy projects that reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

