PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,109 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 705,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 174,941 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 132,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $173,006.75. Following the sale, the president owned 431,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,414.60. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 481,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,426.57. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,760,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,230,656. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.