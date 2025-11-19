Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $9.54 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 2.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,651.30. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,218,964. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

