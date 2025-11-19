Citigroup Inc. Has $107.99 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351,823 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blackstone worth $107,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 519,669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after buying an additional 70,118,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,504,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,761,000 after purchasing an additional 742,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,291,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,872,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. The trade was a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.