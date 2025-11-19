Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,497 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $74,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.