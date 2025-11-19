Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Blackstone by 104.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.