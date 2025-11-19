Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 306,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

