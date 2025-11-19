The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,475 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $34,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,539,000 after buying an additional 49,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,110 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,881,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,798,000 after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 449,920 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.