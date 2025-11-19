Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,258,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,776 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $31,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after buying an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $237,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,963 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 165.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,126 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

