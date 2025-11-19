Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.10 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579,471 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $442,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 656,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

