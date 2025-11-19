Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 180 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $238.73 and a twelve month high of $403.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.91 and a 200-day moving average of $328.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

