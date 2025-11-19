Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,317 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,193,000 after purchasing an additional 325,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after purchasing an additional 425,648 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

CMG stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

