Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $37,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,820,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 139,298 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,188 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.