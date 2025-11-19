Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $35,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 345.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101.5% in the second quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $372.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $371.56 and a 52-week high of $503.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.65 and a 200 day moving average of $434.42.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 148,128 shares of company stock worth $70,431,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

