Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.39 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,211 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Xylem by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Xylem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6%

Xylem stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.