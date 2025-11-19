EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.12.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1%

EOG Resources stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

