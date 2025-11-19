Evolent Health, Inc $EVH Shares Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 102.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EVH opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Evolent Health, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $443.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

