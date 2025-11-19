Icon Plc $ICLR Position Increased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Icon by 573.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the first quarter valued at $862,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the first quarter worth $69,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Icon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 23.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

ICLR opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.40%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.



ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

