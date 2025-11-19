Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 12,983 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,363,000 after buying an additional 4,385,602 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,089,000 after buying an additional 4,243,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,177,000 after buying an additional 2,348,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 269.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,064,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,387,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IBKR opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

