Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 610 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 44,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $502,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.27. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The business had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

