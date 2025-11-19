Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 17.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 170,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $196.45 on Wednesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.26.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

