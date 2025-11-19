Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,127,566. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

