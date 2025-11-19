Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,059,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $1,686,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primoris Services from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,260. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,099 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.45. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

