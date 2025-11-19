Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $753,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Kenvue by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 286,435 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Kenvue by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 226,500 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

