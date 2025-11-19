Raiffeisen Bank International AG Trims Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,977 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 265,800.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $713.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Core Laboratories

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.