Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

