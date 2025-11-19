Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8,153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,614,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

