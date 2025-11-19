Rothschild Investment LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $776,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,045,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,060,000 after acquiring an additional 654,489 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 352,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,256,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,768,000 after purchasing an additional 345,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

MPLX opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.31%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

