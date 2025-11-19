Rothschild Investment LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. $MHD

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

MHD opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

