ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,124 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,124 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $858,171.40. Following the purchase, the insider owned 5,201,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,289,415.10. The trade was a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,550 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $126,046.50.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.64 per share, with a total value of $490,025.04.

On Monday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,994 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $193,109.90.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.04.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,070 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $892,914.30.

On Monday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,483.92.

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $730,546.70.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.61 per share, with a total value of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $582,226.04.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 12.0%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

