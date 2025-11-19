Karman (NYSE:KRMN) CFO Michael Willis Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $6,742,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,404,738.67. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karman Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:KRMN opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.84. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Karman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Karman’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Karman
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,861,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karman during the third quarter worth approximately $252,803,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karman by 99.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,633,000 after buying an additional 1,851,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Karman by 2,745.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,284 shares during the period.
Karman Company Profile
We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.
