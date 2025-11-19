Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,963,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,074,980.80. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $337.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.08. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $21.79.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 168.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on TRDA shares. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.