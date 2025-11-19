Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,963,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,074,980.80. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $337.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.08. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 168.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 95,074 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 287,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 154,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRDA shares. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

