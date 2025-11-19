Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Adrian Krainer Sells 40,472 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Krainer sold 40,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,934.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 364,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,357.08. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3%
NASDAQ:STOK opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.32.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 439,824 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,875,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 199.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
