Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,415 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

