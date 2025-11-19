Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $402,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 215,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 102,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.