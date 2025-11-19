Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Position Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,810 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $282.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.99.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,649.60. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.