Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.15 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,340.93. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

