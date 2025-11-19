Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 19,118 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 169,323 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Argus set a $78.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

